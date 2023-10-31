Ex-GPTA sentenced to undergo 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment in vigilance trap case

Bhubaneswar: Pramod Kumar Panda, Ex-GPTA, Keonjhar Sadar Block (disengaged from service) was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year more for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act,2018.

Panda was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Balasore Vigilance PS case No.17 dt.18.06.2020 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 11,000 from a complainant in connection with execution of cement concrete road work and for further allotment of a new work.

Hemamalini Nayak, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division, had investigated the case and Debadutta Biswal, Special. P.P, Vigilance, Keonjhar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.