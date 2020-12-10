medical negligence odisha
Alleged Medical Negligence In Odisha, Pregnant Woman Dies

By WCE 2

Bhadrak: A  case of alleged medical negligence has allegedly come to the forefront against a private medical college on Thursday in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the pregnant woman has died due to the negligence.  The deceased  has been identified as Archana, a resident of Kolha area under Tihidi police limits.

The baby was expected to be delivered late at night or the next morning however, her condition deteriorated after she gave birth to the child.

The family wanted to shift her to another hospital but by the time the formalities were completed she had died.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed a written complaint against the hospital authorities at the Bhadrak town police station.

The police has launched a probe into the matter.

