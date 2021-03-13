New Delhi: On board the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure, said a letter issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Passengers shall wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel. The mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances, the circular said.

The CISF or other Police personnel deployed at the Airport shall ensure abidance of the above advisory.

In case, any passenger is not following ‘Covid 19 protocol’, if required they may be dealt as per law.

In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the Covid 19 Protocol for passengers even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as ‘Unruly passenger’ as defined in CAR.