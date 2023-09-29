ADR and OEW’s seminar discusses about making elections more accessible and inclusive in nature

Bhubaneswar: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch (OEW) organised a state-level seminar on “No Voter To Be Left Behind: Making Elections Inclusive and Accessible” here today at Panthanivas.

Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, the Coordinator, Odisha Election Watch, welcomed the participants and guests said the main purpose is to discuss various aspects of actively engaging with different sections of society, both urban and rural, to make the elections more accessible and inclusive in nature.

Sahadeva Sahoo, the former Chief Secretary Odisha, chaired the session, said increasing electoral participation and the importance of enhancing inclusion among various voter categories ultimately foster broader electoral participation.

India stands as world’s largest democracy, a fact that underscores the significance of elections in the democratic process. Elections serve as a litmus test for democracy in action, allowing people to actively engage in shaping their government and participating in crucial decision- making processes.

Due to low voting rating elected Government is being formed with less than 50% of voters which is not a good symbol for democracy said Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, former senior adviser to the Election Commission of India.

Amiya Bhusan Tripathy, the former DG Police, said in India, the right to vote is granted to every citizen above the age of eighteen, without any discrimination based on caste, community, gender, or religion.

The issues relating to migrant labour, distance to polling both, senior citizen moment and persons with disability need to be addressed. Intensive revising voter list during the census period will help in increasing of voting , said Former State Election Commissioner Odisha, Sanjib Chandra Hota. He also emphasised on neutrality of Election administration.

Among others Dr. Seba Mohapatra, former Director H&FW, Baikuntha Nath Mishra , former Director, Door Darshan Kendra in Bhubaneswar, Chaired the panel, Jagadananda, Founder Member Secretary, CYSD, stressed for constitutional education and young voters participation is crucial, Ghasiram Panda, Action Aid said for provision for all migrant population to give vote without any hassles, Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina said we should have enough provisions for inclusion of Disabled people in voting and in decision making process, Dr Minakshi Panda, Chairperson PECUC said to create a friendly and violence free environment so that women can access and participate in the election process.

Urbachak Mohanty, Prasanna Mishra, Khyamakar Swain, District coordinators, gave votes of thanks in various sessions.

Around 100 participants, experts, academics, youth, students, CSOs, Local self-Governance etc, from different Districts of the state participated in this seminar.

Jyoti Sankar Mohanty, Alpana Das, Dr Sumitra Mohanty supported organising the program.