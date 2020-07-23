Bhubaneswar: In a major development to the mysterious death of social worker Aditya Dash, the Government Railway Police (GRP) today informed that suicide note which was found from Aditya’s house has been written by himself.

Pranabindu Acharya, ADG, Railway said that the Handwriting Bureau of Odisha submitted a report which said that the suicide note has been written by Aditya himself.

Aditya Dash, a known motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

The GRP has already interrogated several people including his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, who also looks after the financial transactions of the ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO which was founded by the late social activist.

Police have also recovered CCTV footages from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in the case.