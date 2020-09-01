Actress Rani Panda in flood affected areas to help out people in distress

Jajpur Town: In a noble gesture, Odia film, album and Jatra actress Rani Panda ventured to flood affected areas under Binjharpur block of Jajpur district on Tuesday to help out the people who have been trapped in distress. She visited Icchapur and Kantipur villages and interacted with the flood victims.

As per reports, Rani reached the village and visited the Hanuman temple to pay her obeiscene and then distributed relief to the people.

The actress also met Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik and discussed about flood situation and how can the flood victims can be helped out. While actress praised work rendered by the MLA during this distress time, Mallick also thanked her for visiting the flood affected area and helping people.