Achyuta Samanta lays foundation stone for Buddha Temple at Sikharchandi

Bhubaneswar: Founder of KIIT and KISS and MP of Kandhamal Dr Achyuta Samanta laid foundation stone for the construction of a Buddha Temple at the foothills of Sikharchandi here on Friday.

Samanta laid the foundation on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima today said, “It had always been a dream for me and today I’ve taken the first step towards its realization.”

“Looking forward to this spiritual centre becoming one of the major places of promotion of Buddhist philosophy, ideals and culture,” he added.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for Buddha Temple at Sikharchandi, the founder of KIIT and KISS also offered floral tribute to the Buddha statue at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, laid the foundation stone of Buddha Temple at the foothills of Sikharchandi. It had always been a dream for me and today I’ve taken the first step towards its realisation. Looking forward to this spiritual centre becoming one of the… pic.twitter.com/RU0eDqQT3j — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, Achyuta Samanta paid his floral tribute to legendary poet Bhima Bhoi, who propagated Mahima Dharma through his poems, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Deepak Kumar Behera, the Vice Chancellor of KISS and other dignitaries also paid floral tribute to Bhima Bhoi on the premises of KISS.

Achyuta Samanta also inaugurated the 4th PR Summit of KIIT School of Mass Communication (KSMC) today and said, students should utilize their opportunities. KIIT DU is abuzz with activities round the year and there is opportunity by using the occasions to hone and nurture the skills of journalism and mass communication.