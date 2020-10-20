Bhubaneswar: Amidst the gloom of the Coronavirus pandemic, a 90-year-old cancer patient has defeated Covid-19 and is being discharged from a COVID Hospital here in Odisha on Tuesday.

Hospital authorities said , Muralidhar Satpathy was undergoing treatment for throat cancer since March this year. He was admitted into the dedicated COVID Hospital in the State Capital on October 10 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

In ten days time, Satpathy who was on liquid diet at the time of his admission to the hospital, recovered successfully. His victory over Covid-19 has sent out a positive message to the victims of the pandemic reinforcing the view that senior citizens with co-morbidities infected by the virus could be nursed back to health with focused treatment, the authorities added.

“The relentless efforts of the doctors and nurses of this hospital has led to his recovery,” Sabyasachi Mishra, a relative, said.