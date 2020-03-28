Keonjhar: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak at least 811 people, who returned either from foreign countries or other states of India have registered in Anandapur sub-division of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Out of them 233 belong to Anandpur, 328 from Hatadihi and 260 from Ghasipura of the district.

District administration has asked the people who have recently returned either from foreign country or even from other states to register their names and go on a home quarantine.

Keonjhar district administration is taking many steps to fight against coronavirus. Isolation rooms for quarantine of COVID 19 patients have been arranged even in panchayat buildings.

The quarantine process requires people to remain in isolated rooms for a period of at least 14 days. During this span they will be not have any contact with people other than the health workers.