8 More Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 177

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eight more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Yet another Covid positive has lost his life due to other co-morbidities.

The detailed list is as follows:

1. An 81-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 79-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension and end-stage renal disease with Uremic Encephalopathy.

3. A 49-year old male of Ganjam district.

4. An 82-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke).

5. A 58-year old female of Gajapati district.

6. A 52-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7. A 45-year old male of Ganjam district.

8. A 73-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Parkinsonism, Coronary Artery Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.

Another COVID-19 patient died due to other health related ailments :

A 12-year-old girl of Keonjhar district who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away due to Acute Peritonitis.