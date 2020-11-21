odisha covid tally
Pic Credits: Business Standard

778 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,13,323

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 778 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,13,323.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bargarh: 30

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 29

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 40

13. Jajpur: 21

14. Jharsuguda: 30

15. Kalahandi: 13

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 36

18. Keonjhar: 53

19. Khurda: 61

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 58

23. Nawarangpur: 10

24. Nayagarh: 4

25. Nuapada: 5

26. Puri: 20

27. Rayagada: 4

28. Sambalpur: 40

29. Sonepur: 2

30. Sundargarh: 64

31. State Pool: 13

