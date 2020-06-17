Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday afternoon. All of them were discharged fron the COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh cases, 14 persons hail from Kandhamal, 11 from Keonjhar, 10 from Khordha, nine from Bhadrak, seven from Jajpur, six from Mayurbhanj, four from Ganjam, three from Cuttack, two each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi

and one from Balangir, the Health department said in it official Twitter handle.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3047, the Health dept tweeted.