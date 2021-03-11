69th Senior National Volleyball Championship: Kerala Women’s Team, Haryana Men’s Team Become Champions

Bhubaneswar: The 69th Senior National Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2020-21 concluded at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium of KIIT Deemed to be University here today. While Kerala became the champion in the Women category, Haryana lifted the trophy in the Men’s category.

The Kerala Women’s team defeated the Women team of Railways with a scoreline of 25-20, 25-24, and 25-13.

On the other hand, Haryana Men’s Team outplayed the Assam Men’s team to lift the trophy. They won the final match by 25-23, 25-18, and 25-19. This is the first time after 14 years Haryana won the final match.

Meanwhile, President of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) and Founder, KIIT & KISS Achyuta Samanta reportedly announced that the winners and runners-up will be provided the prize money for the next 20 years.

More than 1200 Men & Women volleyball players from 28 states and 8 union territories took part in the Championship which had begun on March 5, 2021.

Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) and Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) organized the competition.