According to the Health Department, the fresh recoveries cases include 160 persons from Ganjam , 77 from Khurda, 43 from Gajapati, 34 from Cuttack, 32 from Malkangiri, 25 from Bargarh, 23 from Bhadrak, 19 from Keonjhar, 17 from Angul and 17 from Kandhamal.

Likewise, 14 from Jagatsinghpur, 14 from Sambalpur, 12 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Rayagada, 12 from Sundergarh, 10 from Balasore, 9 from Jharsuguda, 9 from Kendrapara, 9 from Puri and 8 from Dhenkanal districts have recovered.

As many as 7 COVID patients from Jajpur, 6 from Balangir, 5 from Boudh, 3 from Deogarh, 2 from Nabarangpur and one each from Koraput and Nayagarh districts also recovered today.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 17373.