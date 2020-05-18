57 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Total Recovered Cases Now Stands At 277 In The State
Bhubaneswar: Another 57 COVID19 patients have recovered and shall be be discharged, informed the Health And Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.
The district-wise division of the recovered patients are as follows:
40 from Ganjam
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Mayurbhanj
3 from Bhubaneswar
2 from Bolangir
1 from Sundergarh
1 from Balasore
1 from Kendrapara.
Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of COVID19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277