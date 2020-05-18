57 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Total Recovered Cases Now Stands At 277 In The State

Bhubaneswar: Another 57 COVID19 patients have recovered and shall be be discharged, informed the Health And Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

The district-wise division of the recovered patients are as follows:

40 from Ganjam

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bhubaneswar

2 from Bolangir

1 from Sundergarh

1 from Balasore

1 from Kendrapara.

Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of COVID19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277