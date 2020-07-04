Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: As many as 56 more residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), 45 cases have been detected from the BMC jurisdiction while 11 other cases were reported from the CMC areas.

Check the details of the 45 cases (37 quarantine cases and 8 local contact cases) reported under BMC area in the last 24 hours:

In Bhubaneswar, the total positive case has now rose to 414. While the recovery rate stands at 247, there are 160 active cases. So far six people have succumbed to the disease in the State Capital City.

Here are the details of the 11 cases (5 institutional quarantine and 6 home quarantine cases) reported under CMC area in the last 24 hours:

With the detection of 11 cases, there are 116 norovirus cases in the Silver City. The number of active cases now stands at 92 and the revered rate at 22. Two people have died due to the virus in Cuttack.