500 traffic posts to be created in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least 500 posts have been sanctioned to be created in Odisha in different categories for traffic management duties in various Police districts across the state including Commissioner Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack with focus on road safety.

As per a letter issued by Dr. Santosh Bala, IPS, special secretary to Government, about 500 posts have been sanctioned by the Governor to be created for traffic management in the state.

As per reports, 1 post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 118 posts of Sub-Inspectors, 72 Havildar posts and 309 constable posts are to be created. The said personnel are to be posted across the state.

The letter further says that the newly created posts shall be filled up following the relevant recruitment rules and provisions of the ORV Act.