500 traffic posts to be created in Odisha
Representational image

500 traffic posts to be created in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 40

Bhubaneswar: At least 500 posts have been sanctioned to be created in Odisha in different categories for traffic management duties in various Police districts across the state including Commissioner Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack with focus on road safety.

As per a letter issued by Dr. Santosh Bala, IPS, special secretary to Government, about 500 posts have been sanctioned by the Governor to be created for traffic management in the state.

Related News

OJS Prelim 2019 result announced, 737 Cleared

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation official caught red-handed…

Odisha youth drowns in Baitarani River

10,054 posts in Odisha Police lying vacant: Dibya Shankar…

As per reports, 1 post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 118 posts of Sub-Inspectors, 72 Havildar posts and 309 constable posts are to be created. The said personnel are to be posted across the state.

The letter further says that the newly created posts shall be filled up following the relevant recruitment rules and provisions of the ORV Act.

You might also like
State

OJS Prelim 2019 result announced, 737 Cleared

State

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation official caught red-handed while taking Rs 15000…

State

Odisha youth drowns in Baitarani River

State

10,054 posts in Odisha Police lying vacant: Dibya Shankar Mishra

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.