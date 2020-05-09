5-year-old boy dies of suffocation inside locked car in Odisha

Berhampur: A five-year-old boy died of suffocation inside a locked car in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Krishna Pradhan, son of Bikram Pradhan, a resident of Pathharpalli village under Tarasingh police limits in the district.

According to reports, Sai Krishna and his mother visited to Haladkhola village, around five km away from Pathharpalli, today to attend the 10-day rituals following the death of a relative.

The boy reportedly entered inside the car, which was parked near the house of his relative, and accidentally locked himself in the vehicle. Unfortunately, nobody noticed the boy entering the car.

After few hours, his mother started searching the boy. Later the boy was found unconscious in the vehicle. The relatives rushed the boy to Bhanjanagar hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Tarasingh police registered a case in this connection and started an investigation into the matter.