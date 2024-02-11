5 killed, 25 injured as pickup van overturns in Odisha’s Kalahandi dist

Dharamgarh: In a tragic incident, 5 persons were killed while 25 others sustained injury as a pickup van overturned in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Sunday. The accident took place near Dokripada. The injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Junagarh, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna.

As per reports, labourers from Atigan under Junagarh Police limits had gone to work in Borguda under Golamunda Police limits today for cultivation of paddy seedlings. When they were returning home, the pickup van on which they were travelling overturned at Dokri pada.

As a result of the accident, five persons were killed while 25 persons sustained injury. The critically injured persons were shifted to hospitals in Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna by Ambulance for treatment.

Earlier today 25 people were injured as a bus turned turtle in Rourkela.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief for the family of the deceased persons and announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for next of kin of the deceased. He also issued directive for proper treatment of the injured persons.