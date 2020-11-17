Pipili: In a shocking incident, Delang police was attacked with a bomb by a five member gang of dacoits, who were plotting a crime in Puri district of Odisha.

As per reports, the Delang police after being tipped off about a gang of dacoits who were planning a robbery immediately raided the spot.

However the dacoits after noticing the police, tried to escape by hurling a bomb on them but were finally nabbed.

The police has seized an iron hammer, packets of chilly powder, a torch, 3 bikes and 2 live bombs from their possession.

Meanwhile the accused have been forwarded to the court after their bail plea was rejected.