dacoits arrested in odisha
The Arrested Dacoits

5 Dacoits Hurl Bomb At Police In Odisha’s Puri, Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Pipili: In a shocking incident, Delang police was attacked with a bomb by a five member gang of dacoits, who were plotting a crime in Puri district of Odisha.

As per reports, the Delang police after being tipped off about a gang of dacoits who were planning a robbery immediately raided the spot.

However the dacoits after noticing the police, tried to escape by hurling a bomb on them but were finally nabbed.

The police has seized an iron hammer, packets of chilly powder, a torch, 3 bikes and 2 live bombs from their possession.

Meanwhile the accused have been forwarded to the court after their bail plea was rejected.

