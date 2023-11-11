45 platoon police to be deployed for Kali Puja and Diwali in Cuttack

Cuttack: The people of the silver city of Odisha, are all set for the Kali Puja and Diwali in Cuttack as the city has been decked up with lights. Nearly 80 Puja pandals have been set up this year.

In order to maintain the law and order during the celebration of Kali Puja and Diwali in Cuttack as many as 45 platoons police force has been deployed all over the city. The firecrackers shall be the green variants only. They should emit sound below 125 decibel said the guidelines.

The city of Cuttack is bustling with excitement for Kali Puja this year. In Cuttack, 80 Kali puja pandals have been made. The Cuttack Commissionerate Police has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order during this period in the city. 45 platoon police force has been deployed in Cuttack city.

Strict action shall be imposed against any person who burst crackers with loud noise or any crackers other than green crackers approved by the Petroleum and Exclusive Safety Organisation (PESO).

It is worth mentioning here that the visarjan program of the Kali puja idols shall be organized on November 15, said reliable reports in this regard. A briefing with regard to the precautions and guidelines for diwali in Cuttack has been given by the DCP.

The Cuttack DCP has appealed to the public to report any violation of these guidelines stated above to the nearest police station or police control room.

