45 more patients succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha; Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh records the highest

Bhubaneswar: As many as 45 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 4,063.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

1.A 82 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 54 years old Male of Angul District.

3.A 62 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 70 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5.A 45 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 42 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 61 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8.A 27 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

9.A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 71 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 50 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 72 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

14.A 37 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

15.A 54 years old Male of Ganjam District.

16.A 32 years old Male of Ganjam District.

17.A 41 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 55 years old Female of Ganjam District.

19.A 50 years old Female of Jajpur District.

20.A 70 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

21.A 48 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

22.A 56 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

23.A 22 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

24.A 57 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

25.A 35 years old Female of Khurdha District.

26.A 85 years old Male of Khurdha District.

27.A 72 years old Male of Khurdha District.

28.A 60 years old Female of Khurdha District.

29.A 49 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

30.A 50 years old Female of Nabarangapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

31.A 60 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

32.A 35 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

33.A 70 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

34.A 72 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

35.A 52 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

36.A 77 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37.A 40 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

38.A 37 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

39.A 45 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

40.A 54 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

41.A 55 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

42.A 53 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

43.A 34 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypothyrodism.

44.A 42 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

45.A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Right Sided Hydrocele CRF.