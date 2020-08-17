420 Kg Ganja Worth 20 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, 2 Arrested
Baripada: 420 kg of ganja worth over Rs 20 lakh was seized by police in Betnoti area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. Two persons were arrested in connection with the illegal transportation of this contraband.
According to sources, the police intercepted a pickup van on suspicion of carrying the contraband in the morning. After checking the van, police found 420 kg of Ganja in the vehicle.
The police nabbed the driver and helper as they tried to flee the scene.
The pickup van has been seized by police and further investigation is being done to ascertain the involvement of others in the offence.