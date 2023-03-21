Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

40-day-old child killed, 4 others injured in gas cylinder blast in Balasore

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
gas cylinder blast in Balasore

Balasore: In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby was killed while four other members of the family were injured following an LPG cylinder blast in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The mishap took place at Balaramgadi village of the district while the family members were busy preparing food for dinner.

Take a look

Kalinga TV impact: Minister assures to take appropriate action against…

Sleep Lab inaugurated at KIMS For Treating Sleep Disorder

The intensity of the gas cylinder blast was so severe that the newborn died on the spot, said sources adding that other four family members sustained critical burn injuries.

The injured persons were rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the local hospital for treatment, the sources further added.

Subadh Nayak 8642 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Opposition is lying for narrow political gains: Naveen Patnaik in Assembly

State

Congress MLA Sura Routray praises Achyuta Samanta at Odisha Assembly

State

Reliance Jio’s True 5G now available in Rayagada of Odisha

State

Rats in Sri Mandir causing menace, servitors say no to repellent machine!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7