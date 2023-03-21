40-day-old child killed, 4 others injured in gas cylinder blast in Balasore

Balasore: In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby was killed while four other members of the family were injured following an LPG cylinder blast in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The mishap took place at Balaramgadi village of the district while the family members were busy preparing food for dinner.

The intensity of the gas cylinder blast was so severe that the newborn died on the spot, said sources adding that other four family members sustained critical burn injuries.

The injured persons were rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the local hospital for treatment, the sources further added.