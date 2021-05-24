4 Year Old Minor Rescued From Infocity Area Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 4-year-old boy was rescued from the Infocity Big Bazar area by the Commissionerate Police on Monday.

According to reports, the minor boy was rescued by the police while patrolling. The minor was then produced before the Additional Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The Additional CWC ordered the child to be restored to Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan, Kolathia. Unfortunately, the rescued child was not able to tell the whereabouts of his family.

Investigation about the incident is underway.

