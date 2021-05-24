Bhubaneswar: The DGP, Fire Services, Odisha, Sri M. Akhaya has reviewed the preparedness for the Cyclone ‘Yaas’on Monday.

As many as 190 special teams of Odisha Fire Service have been deployed to counter the cyclonic storm in the likely to be affected districts.

Each Special team is having power saw, combi tools, tower lights and other rescue equipments with them. Moreover, one plasma cutter has been provided and kept at each likely to be affected district headquarters. These equipments will be used by the Special teams to clear the uprooted trees, electric/telephone poles etc to clear the roads.

DGP, Fire Services emphasized for the deployment of Fire Services personnel in the most affected areas as per requirement of the local administration. He also instructed to all Fire Service personnel to follow the Covid guidelines during their work.

Further, in view of the above cyclone and heavy rainfall, it has been decided to pre-position the pumps at the water logging areas of different towns like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, etc.