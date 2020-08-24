Aditya Das death case

4 Persons To Undergo Lie Detection Test In Aditya Das Death Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  In a major development to the mysterious death of social worker Aditya Dash, four persons will undergo lie detection test with regards to the case.

The approval of the test has been given by the forensic lab to the crime branch.

The following persons who are to undergo the lie-detection test are his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, Bikash and another.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.

The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from  Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.

You might also like
State

Good news! You can withdraw cash from home, just WhatsApp or make a call

State

Apply soon for these central government jobs; you will get salary according to 7th…

State

Subordinate Courts And Tribunals Resume Functioning In Odisha

State

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 419, 10 Succumb In The Last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7