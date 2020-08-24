Bhubaneswar: In a major development to the mysterious death of social worker Aditya Dash, four persons will undergo lie detection test with regards to the case.

The approval of the test has been given by the forensic lab to the crime branch.

The following persons who are to undergo the lie-detection test are his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, Bikash and another.

Aditya Dash, a famous motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station.

The death occurred in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

Police had also recovered CCTV footage from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in this case.