Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Friday dismissed as many as four State government officials from their service after corruption charges were proved against them following a vigilance investigation recently.

Following persons have been dismissed from Govt Service.

Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, ex-Stipendiary Engineer, Dasarathpur Block, Jajpur. He was working as AEE under department of Water Resources. Pradeep Kumar Ray, ex-Supervisor (Odisha Khadi & Village Industries Board) O/o General Manager, District Industries Centre, Balasore. He was working at Office of the General Manager, District Industries Centre, Nuapada. Bigyan Kumar Beuria, ex-Stipendiary Engineer, Banki Block. He was working as Asst. Executive Engineer, Pundal Sub-Division under Northern Irrigation Division, Jagatpur, Cuttack. Amiya Kumar Sethi, ex-Junior Engineer (PH), NAC Nimapara, Puri. He was working as AE, PH Section-I, Rayagada under H&UD Department.

The State government also gave compulsory retirement to two senior officers.

Narayan Tiadi, presently working as Asst. Engineer, Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Department, Bargarh, has been given compulsory retirement for alleged gross inefficiency and lack of integrity while discharging his duty.

He is also accused in a Vigilance case on charges of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Also, he has been unauthorisedly absent from duty for long time.

Another official, identified as Gyanendra Patel, Asst. Engineer, PH, was sent on compulsory retirement for remaining absent from duty for a long time.