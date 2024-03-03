4 non-Hindus entered Puri Srimandir, 9 detained

Puri: As many as four non-Hindus reportedly entered the Puri Srimandir today, following which police detained a total of nine persons for interrogation.

A total of nine non-Hindus had reached the Pilgrim City, while four of them entered the Jagannath Temple, other five stayed outside.

According to information, four non-Hindus from Bangladesh were seen suspiciously moving near the parikrama prakalpa by some Bajrang Dal activists this evening. After questioning them, they informed that five of them have gone inside the temple.

They further informed the Bajrang Dal activists that one of them was a Hindu and four were non-Hindus. Later, the Bajrang Dal activists handed them over to the Singhadwar Police.

The detained persons are assumed to be the residents of Bangladesh as police have recovered Bangladeshi passports. They allegedly entered the temple and returned after Lord Jagannath’s darshan and consuming the prasad.

Meanwhile, police are verifying the CCTV cameras, installed on the premises of the temple, to ascertain the exact number of non-Hindus who entered the temple.

Meanwhile, the frequent entry of non-Hindus into the temple has raised questions about the security of the temple.