4 including lady don and her husband arrested for kidnapping doctor and extorting money in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tamando Police in Bhubaneswar today arrested four persons including a lady don and her husband for kidnapping a doctor and extorting money from him recently.

The arrested persons have been identified as Irani Patra (27) W/o Nishikanta Patraof Naragada under Tamando Police station limits, her husband Bapi alias Nishikanta Patra (33) S/o Akhila Chandra Patra, Ganesh aka Manoranjan Pradhan (30) S/o Bansidhara Pradhan of Tamando and Girija alias Saktikant Harichandan (36) S/o Sudarsan Harichandan of Tamando.

According to reports, Irani Patra on September 8 made a phone call to the victim doctor and asked him to go to her rented house located at City homes, Duplex No 61, under Tamando PS saying that she needs medical help in emergency.

After the doctor reached at house of Irani Patra at about 11 PM, Irani her husband Bapi and another two persons namely Ganesh and Girija suddenly locked him and confined him in a room. They demanded an amount of 25 lakh rupees by showing him a knife and assaulted by means of slaps and fist blows and forcibly took away his car key, gold bracelet and mobile phone.

The accused persons threatened to the doctor saying that if he fails to pay the demanded amount the lady accused (Irani) will file a false criminal case against him.

Finding no means of solace, the medico agreed to pay 10 lakhs and shared the pass word of his PhonePe, following which they transferred an amount of one lakh rupees to the PhonePe of Irani Patra.

As the limit of transfer in the PhonePe is only one lakh, Irani Patra and Nishikanta Patra forcibly escorted the medico and proceeded to his house located at under Infocity PS and took away a cheque amounting of rupees 9 lakhs.

Later, they returned to their house and handed over the car key, gold bracelet and mobile phone to the doctor and threatened for not sharing the incident with any one as well as police.

However, the doctor filed a complaint at the Tamando Police station. Based on his complaint, police initiated a probe and arrested the accused four accused persons.

Irani and the doctor came to know each other when she had gone to the Madhuban Primary Health Centre as a patient. The victim was the medical officer of the health centre.

Apart from arrested the four accused persons, police also seized cash of rupees 30000, one iron knife, two android mobile phones and one cheque of SBI an amount of 9 lakhs pay to Irani Patra.

The preliminary investigation of the cops ascertained that accused persons also committed same offence with other two persons who were not reported.

While Saktikant Harichandan is previously involved in a murder case under Jankia Police Station limits, the C/A (accused of a crime) of other arrestees are yet to be verified.

