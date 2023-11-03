4 cows dead as cattle laden van overturns in Odisha’s Cuttack

Athgarh: In a recent incident, four cows were reported dead after a cattle laden pickup van overturned in Athgarh of Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident took place on Ichhapur-Jenapada road under the limits of Athgarh police station.

The incident took place during the late night hours on Thursday. As per reports from reliable sources, the cattle laden pickup van overturned and remained in a tilted position throughout the night. It was reportedly carrying over 10 cattle, four of which have already died.

Personnel from the fire department and the local people continue to carry out the rescue operation. However, police personnel from the Athgarh police station are yet to arrive at the spot. Further details into the matter awaited.

