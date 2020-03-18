Bhubaneswar: Four candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were on Wednesday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.

Assembly secretary and Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha poll Dasarathy Satapathy declared BJD’s Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta.

Four of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant after the completion of tenure of three BJD lawmakers — Sarojini Hembram, Anubhav Mohanty and Narendra Kumar Swain — and Congress member Ranjib Biswal on April 2.