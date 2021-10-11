4 awarded life imprisonment for killing woman in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: As many as four persons including a woman were awarded life imprisonment sentence for the charge of murder of a woman in Jajpur district of Odisha. Husband of the woman, her father-in-law, brother-in-law and mother-in-law were convicted for killing of the woman. The District and Sessions Judge of Jajpur issued the order.

As per reports, Laxmipriya, daughter of Babaji Panda of Manda village under Mahanga Police station had married Chakradhar Panda, son of Birabara Panda of Bandaghati village under Jenapur Police limits in the district as per Hindu tradition.

However, following the marriage dispute arose between the man and his wife. While allegations were coming about torture of the woman by her in-laws the matter was being mutually resolved through amicable settlement.

As per reports, on February 29, 2014 Laxmipriya’s husband Chakradhar, brother in law Ami, mother in law Tanulata and father in law Birabara allegedly tried to kill her by pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire. However, the villagers rescued her and she was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As the patient was struggling for life, Cuttack Police SP and Executive Magistrate had recorded her death statement. Later she had succumbed to the injury.

Later, on the basis of a complaint registered at Jenapur PS by the deceased’s mother Kamala Panda, Police registered a case and arrested the four accused persons and forwarded them to Court for murder of the woman.

Today, after examination of 16 witnesses, Jajpur District and Sessions Judge Srikanta Mishra pronounced the judgement awarding life imprisonment to the four accused.