Bhubaneswar: The 3rd person tested positive for coronavirus here in Bhubaneswar, taking the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to 3, the State Health Department tweeted yesterday.

The details are as follows:

The 3rd positive case reached Bhubaneshwar on 10th March at 7pm from Delhi by an Indigo flight. The person had visited the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Kar Clinic on 21st March. He got admitted to Kar Clinic on 24th March and was in ICU for a day.

Based on the contact history of the third positive case, the Health Department has urged people not to visit Kar Clinic Bhubaneswar for outpatient and inpatient care.

Health Department urges the management of Kar Clinic to take all possible measures to isolate the doctors, nurses and all who had attended the patient and come in his contact.

By way of a tweet, the Health Department has said, “In spite of repeated advisory, some private health care facilities are not complying with the COVID 19 Regulations . Government urges them to act responsibly and follow the Regulations while treating patients with flu like symptoms. Non compliance shall be viewed seriously”

It is noteworthy that the other 2 coronavirus positive patients are stable.