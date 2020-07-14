37 COVID Warriors Among 52 New Cases In Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: Sundergarh district reported 52 new cases of Covid19 today, out of which 37 are Covid Warriors.

Of the 37 home quarantined Covid warriors,15 will be shifted to Covid Health centre based on their health situation as per the new guidelines of Govt of Odisha.

The collector said two were local contacts, six are returnees from other states and district and seven are contacts of previous positive cases with symptoms.

The collector informed that the contract tracing of all these cases are going on.

Here are details of the 37 COVID warriors in the district:

All patients have been shifted to COVID hospital Rourkela, COVID Health Centre, NTPC Hospital, Sundargarh and home quarantines.