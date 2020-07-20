Representational image

36 grams of brown sugar seized, 2 arrested in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two drug persons have been arrested after 36 gms of brown sugar was seized from them in Badagada area of the State Capital city today.

According to reports, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate and Badagada police conducted a joint raid in Badagada area and arrested the drug dealers.

Apart from the 36 gms of brown sugar, the cops also seized a motorcycle, a cellphone and Rs 3,640 from their possession.

Interrogation of the accused is underway to get more information about the drug peddling.

You might also like
State

New Bank Timings During Lockdown In Odisha To Be Effective From Today

State

Woman severely tortured, fed pig excreta to exorcise evil spirits in Odisha !

State

10 Freedom Fighters From Odisha To Be Conferred With President’s Award On August 9

State

Odisha: Lecturer Arrested For Attacking, Misbehaving With Tehsildar 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.