Bhubaneswar: Two drug persons have been arrested after 36 gms of brown sugar was seized from them in Badagada area of the State Capital city today.

According to reports, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate and Badagada police conducted a joint raid in Badagada area and arrested the drug dealers.

Apart from the 36 gms of brown sugar, the cops also seized a motorcycle, a cellphone and Rs 3,640 from their possession.

Interrogation of the accused is underway to get more information about the drug peddling.