Bhubaneswar: Highest ever! 126 persons have been tested positive for Covid 19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar has been floored by a flour mill, out of 126 new positive cases in the Temple City, 35 Covid positives have been linked to a Mancheswar flour mill. 26 cases yesterday were linked to the mill. A total of 61 cases have been detected from the flour mill in 2-days.

Out of the new positive cases, 93 persons are from quarantine while 33 are local contact cases.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 1469. The active cases in the city now stands at 651.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

Here are the details: