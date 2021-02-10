31st World University Games: 3 Volleyball Players From KIIT & Utkal University In Indian Team

Bhubaneswar: As many as three players from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Utkal University have been selected to represent India at the 31st World University Games.

Out of 87 players including 44 boys and 43 girls, who participated in the selection trials of the Indian Universities Volleyball (M&W) Teams held at KIIT University, only 20 boys and 20 girls were selected for the camp of the Indian Universities Teams scheduled to be held at KIIT.

The three players from Odisha including one from KIIT University in the Women category and 2 from Utkal University in the men category have been selected for the camp.

Names of the players from Odisha are Shirisa Karami (Women) from KIIT University, Pratyush Kumar Nanda (Men) from Utkal University, and Pragyan Sarathi Jena (Men) from Utkal University.

Founder KIIT & KISS and President, Volleyball Federation of India, Achyuta Samanta conveyed his best wishes to all the selected players for the camp. He also assured all his support for conducting a one-month coaching camp at KIIT premises so that the team would be well prepared for the World University Games.

The 31st World University Games is scheduled to be held at Chengdu in China from 18th – 29th August 2021.