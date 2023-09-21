3-tier security arrangements for Monsoon Session Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has put in place a three-tier security cover in and around the Odisha Assembly in view of the Monsoon Session.

The Police Commissioner, Intelligence Director, DIG and the city DCP reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

It is noteworthy that, a three-tier security cover will set up in and around the Odisha Assembly. This will include 30 platoons of police force which shall be deployed at strategic locations.

The upcoming Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 22, it will continue till October 4.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker election will take place on September 22, said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the nomination filing is scheduled to be held on September 21. It is worth mentioning that the post of Speaker of the Odisha Assembly has been vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha.

It is worth mentioning that the Minister has reached the Odisha Assembly to file the nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

The Odisha ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on September 20 named senior party leader and Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik as its candidate for the election of the Assembly Speaker.

Also Read: Sudam Marndi Gets Revenue And Disaster Management Ministry Of Odisha