Migrant workers
Image Credit: IANS

3 special trains to run from Odisha, check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Three pairs of special trains will start running from September 12 to facilitate the migrant workers from Odisha to join their workplaces in Gujarat.

On his Twitter handle, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday shared a copy of the letter from the Railway Board.

“Three pairs of special train services starting September 12 on Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Okha routes in addition to the Shramik specials and special trains already under operation will further ensure safe transport of people travelling to rejoin work in different states,” said Pradhan.

According to the letter, 02843/04 Puri-Ahmedabad Express will run four days in a week while 02073/74 Puri-Gandhidham Express and 08401/02 Puri-Okha Express will run once in a week.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request for running additional trains from Odisha for the convenience of migrant Odias wanting to travel back to their workplaces.

Earlier, Pradhan wrote to Piyush Goyal requesting to restart Shramik special trains from Odisha to states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their workplaces.

(With Inputs from IANS)

