3 of family die after falling into well in Odisha’s Subarnapur district

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, at least three persons of a family died after falling into a deep well in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in Anandapur village in Kuibahal area under Binika Police limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sadhu Kalse, Alok Kalse and Matari Kalse.

As per reports, a youth had jumped into an abandoned well of the village to catch tortoise. As he felt uncomfortable due to breathlessness, his father and brother-in-law also jumped into the deep well to rescue him. However, all the three were killed.

After being alerted, Police personnel from Rampur Police Station rushed to the spot and fished out the three from the well with the help of fire fighters from Binika. The victims were rushed to Binika hospital for treatment but they could not be saved.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the three.

Earlier on August 30, a 32-year-old youth had been found dead inside a well at Baulabandha under Chilika block in Khordha district.