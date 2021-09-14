Odisha D.El. Ed exam 2021 schedule announced, check details

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Tuesday announced the schedule of D. El. Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) Examinations, 2021 (2nd year and 2nd year Back).

According to BSE, the D. El. Ed Exam of the 2nd year regular and 2nd year Back students would commence on September 29 and conclude on October 8, 2021. There will be only one sitting from 10. 30 AM to 1.30 PM.

The exam would begin with Contemporary Issue in Elementary Education (September 29) followed by Curriculum Planning & Transaction (October 1).

Likewise, the exam of Content Based Pedagogy in Mathematics subject is to be conducted on October 4 and the exam of Content based Pedagogy in English on October 5.

Content based Pedagogy in Social Science and Content based Pedagogy in Sanskrit/ Persian exams would be held on October 5 and October 8 respectively.

The candidates, teachers and employees of the exam centres have been asked to follow the COVID guidelines issued by the State government.

Here is the notification of Odisha D.El. Ed exam 2021 schedule:

In a related development, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha government, this evening announced the dates for the offline exam of Plus Two students.

According to the CHSE, the Plus Two offline exam will begin on October 1 and conclude on October 11, 2021.