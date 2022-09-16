3 killed in road accident in Odisha's Jharsuguda

3 killed, 6 became critical in road accident in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

By Himanshu 0

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident at least three persons were killed while six others sustained critical injury in a road accident in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday. The road mishap took place in Sarbahal area of the district today evening. It was informed by SDPO Nirmala Mohapatra.

As per reports, a passenger bus hit a Hyva truck from the rear side. The bus had set out from a private company where the workers of the company were onboard the bus.

All the injured persons have been admitted to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Jharsuguda.

Further reports awaited

