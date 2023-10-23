3 from Maharashtra arrested in Odisha for ganja peddling

Baliguda: As many as three persons from Maharashtra were arrested by police in Odisha on charges of trading ganja in Baliguda area of the state on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from the Baliguda police station in Kandhamal district conducted a raid while the accused were waiting for the passenger bus at the Midiapanga bridge.

According to Baliguda Police station IIC, cops interrogated and inspected the dhol drum which they had possessed and unearthed ganja packed inside the drum.

Later, the ganja smugglers were arrested and produced before the court, said sources adding that police found out around seven kilograms of the contraband during the raid.

