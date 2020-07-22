covid cases in bhubaneswar

26 Employees Of Flour Mill Among 91 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 91 persons have been tested positive for Covid 19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, Officials said on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy that 26 employees of a flour mill in Mancheswar are among the 91 Covid positives in Bhubaneswar.

Out of the new positive cases, 72 persons are from quarantine while 19 are local contact cases.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 1343.  The active cases in the city now stands at 724.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

Here are the details:

