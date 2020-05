24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ganjam; Total 271 in Odisha

24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ganjam; Total 271 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district, informed the Health department on Friday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district surged to 71, while the total positive cases in the state increased to 271.