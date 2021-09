24 ITI colleges to be set up in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 24 more Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be set up in Odisha, informed Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak on Saturday.

The Minister informed that the state has 49 government-run ITIs and 448 private ITIs.

He said the department is emphasizing on to train more youths in the state. The department is focusing on educating children more and more.