23 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall

By WCE 3
Rain
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of 23 districts of Odisha. This has been informed by the Duty Officer of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Nayagarh, Boudh, and Cuttack districts are likely to witness moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.

