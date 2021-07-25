Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates here

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The cost of the precious yellow metal has risen by Rs 10 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 46,920 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,130 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Saturday, the price of gold for 22 Carat was recorded at Rs Rs 46,930 and the 24 Carat gold rate was at Rs 49,140 in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar on Friday is recorded at Rs 671 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: