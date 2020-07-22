2020-21 budget allocations to be relooked: Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Following the Council of Ministers’ meeting, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy briefed press and said that 2020-21 budget allocations have to be relooked.

The chief secretary said that there will not be compromise in the health sector and medical expenditures have to be fully funded. He said that 8023 doctors have been appointed while 4014 Ayush doctors have been appointed in the fight against Coronavirus.

Odisha Government has so far spent Rs. 19 crore in total in the fight towards Coronavirus pandemic. While Rs. 340 cr have been spent from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 624 crore from the SDRF, Rs. 875 crore by Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rs. 73 crore from LAD fund of MLAs, Tripathy added.

Employment generation and social security measures are to get top priority. Besides, Agricultural sector will also be given priority. However, the capital expenditures in the non-priority sectors will be curtailed.